Murphy Swims 53.59 BK, Seliskar NS 200 FL at NOVA Grand Challenge

2019 SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

Maintaining consistency at the NOVA Grand Challenge is Cal post-grad Ryan Murphy. Murphy threw down a 53.59 during the 100 back prelims, just half a second off his Knoxville season best of 53.17. Both Murphy’s times fall in the top 10 times in the world, frightening the #1 time of 52.27 from China’s Jiayu Xu.

Teammate Jacob Pebley finished second with a 55.24, a little over a second behind his 2018 US Winter Nationals time of 53.99, which ranks #21 in the world this season.

After winning the 200 free, 200 IM, and 100 fly, Andrew Seliskar has decided to focus on the 100 free tonight instead of the 200 fly. Taking the top spot in the 200 fly is Cal’s Zheng Quah (1:59.60).

Seliskar touched second in the 100 free prelims with a 50.14, just over a second behind his 48.99 Pan Pacs personal best. Leading the super-final is USC Trojan Cristian Quintero, clocking in at 50.00. Quintero, along with #3 qualifier Jesse Novak (50.15), are right at their sub-50 PBs. Saturday’s 50 free champ Michael Chadwick (50.26) will also swim the super-final.

After swimming an impressive 200 free on Saturday, Cal’s Katie McLaughlin could foreshadow more fire performances tonight. McLaughlin currently leads the women’s 200 fly with a 2:12.34, just 2 seconds behind her 2018 best time of 2:10.40 from Santa Clara. Right behind her is Cassidy Bayer‘s 2:13.19, which is faster than her Sun Devil Spring Open time of 2:13.87.

McLaughlin also remains the top seed next to Cal teammate Abbey Weitzeil in the 100 free, both touching in at 55.53. Weitzeil won the 50 free on Saturday, and her in-season best is at 54.72 from the Sun Devil Spring Open. However, McLaughlin’s 200 free continues to promise a great challenge next to her Olympian training mate.

More Prelims Highlights: