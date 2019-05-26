FSU Swimmer Ida Hulkko Takes 50 Breast On Day 2 Of Pori Classic

2019 PORI INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING CLASSIC

On night 2 of the Pori International Swimming Classic taking place in Finland, NCAA Championships finalist Ida Hulkko took the women’s 50m breaststroke in a time of 31.34. That mark checked in as the only sub-32 second time of the entire field and also dips under the 31.43 needed to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Hulkko already hit that mark earlier this season, however, owning a 2019 best mark of 30.66 from last month’s Stockholm Open.

The women’s 100m freestyle saw Nea-Amanda Heinola stand atop the podium, winning the final in a time of 56.82. That checks-in as the 5th fastest time of the 18-year-old’s career, although it fell short of the 54.95 needed to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

The men’s 200m breaststroke battle from yesterday continued in the 100m sprint tonight, with Sweden’s Erik Persson once again winding up on top of Finland’s Matti Mattsson. Persson touched in 1:01.89 for gold this evening, while Mattsson finished in 1:02.22.

Mimosa Jallow doubled up on her 50m back win from last night with another gold in the 100m back tonight Jallow hit the wall in 1:01.69 for the top prize, although she fell short of the 1:00.97 needed for Gwangju. She hit that mark at 1:00.95 earlier this March, however.

Additional Winners: