2019 Pori Int’l Swimming Classic Preview (Finland)

2019 PORI INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING CLASSIC

Saturday, May 25th – Sunday, May 26yh

Pori Downtown Swimming Pool, Pori, Finland

LCM

2019 Championships & 2020 Olympic Games Qualifying Meet

Finland’s biggest swimming stars are set to convene on the coastal town of Pori this weekend, in the hunt for Olympic Games qualification times.

2013 World Championships bronze medalist Matti Mattsson will take on Nordic record holder Erik Persson of Sweden. The pair met up at the Swim Open Stockholm earlier this season, with Persson taking both the 200m and 100m breaststrokes over the Finnish swimmer. We’ll see if Mattsson can turn the tide at this meet.

Finnish sprinting ace Ari-Pekka Liukkonen is scheduled to compete, while Jenna Laukkanen and Ida Hulkko will be racing one another in the breaststroke events. Laukkanen, a double Short Course European Champion, will also be taking on the 200m IM, 200m breast and the trio of backstroke events.