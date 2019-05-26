Murdoch & Miley Reap Gold On Final Night Of 2019 Glasgow Int’l

2019 GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET
- Friday, May 24th – Sunday, May 26th
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- LCM
Still ramping up both her training and racing since undergoing ankle surgery late last year, 29-year-old Hannah Miley wrangled up 2 gold medals on the final night of the 2019 Glasgow International Swim Meet.
The 3-time Olympian from Aberdeen first topped the podium in the women’s 400m freestyle, clocking a winning effort of 4:16.47 to hold off 19-year-old Katrine Bukh Villesen of Denmark. The Dane touched in a time of 4:16.68 for runner-up while Sheffield’s Amber Keegan rounded out the top 3 in 4:21.22.
Miley’s next victim was the 200m breaststroke, where she collected the top prize in a time of 2:31.20. That was enough to keep 17-year-old Thea Blomsterberg of Denmark at bay. The teen hit the wall in a mark of 2:31.37.
Stirling man Ross Murdoch manhandled the 200m breaststroke field for the guys, clocking a solid in-training time of 2:10.74. That beat out runner-up Craig Benson, also of Stirling, by 5 seconds and checked-in as the swim with the highest amount of FINA points for men for the entire meet with 909.
Murdoch made the 2019 World Championships squad for Great Britain via his monster 2:07.96 time in this event he put up at this year’s British Swimming Championships for silver behind Commonwealth Games champion from last year James Wilby.
Stirling kept the good times rolling with a 50m fly win by Calum Bain. The 23-year-old snagged the gold in a mark of 24.36, the 3rd fastest mark of his career. Behind him was 16-year-old Rasmus Nickelsen, who touched in 24.47 to produce his 2nd fastest time ever, only behind his 24.19 from last month.
Ireland’s Mona McSharry downed an Irish Senior National Record in the women’s 50m fly, taking gold in 26.92. You can read more about McSharry’s swim here.
Additional Winners:
- Perth City’s Stephen Milne won the men’s 400m freestyle in a time of 3:53.47. For perspective, the 25-year-old finished 5th in this event at this year’s British Swimming Championships in a time of 3:52.66, but owns a personal best of 3:46.00 that rendered the Brit in 13th place at the 2016 Olympic Games.
- Stirling women went 1-2 in the 100m backstroke, led by 19-year-old Cassie Wild‘s gold medal-worthy time of 1:01.01. Teammate Kathleen Dawson touched .33 later in 1:01.34 for silver.
- Stirling also nabbed a 100m back gold on the men’s side, with 27-year-old Craig McNally nailing the fastest night outing of 55.11 to beat the field.
- Edinburgh’s Lucy Hope doubled up on her 50m freestyle victory from earlier in the meet with a win in the 100m free tonight. She stopped the clock in 55.71 to represent the only swimmer of the field to dip under the 56-second threshold.
- Jack Thorpe also completed the 50m free/100m free double gold, taking the latter event this evening in a time of 50.03. That held off Jack McMillan of Ireland, who finished in 50.66, his 2nd fastest time of the season.
