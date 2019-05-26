McSharry Takes Down 50 Fly Irish National Record In Glasgow

2019 GLASGOW INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

While competing on the final night of the 2019 Glasgow International Swim Meet, 18-year-old Mona McSharry raced her way to a new Irish Senior National Record in the women’s 50m fly.

After establishing herself as the top seeded swimmer with a morning time of 27.64, McSharry powered her way to the top of the podium in a lifetime best of 26.92 this evening.

That snagged gold, but also overtook the previous Irish national standard of 26.99 set by Shauna O’Briens back in 2016. As such, McSharry becomes just the 2nd Irish female ever to dip under the 27-second threshold in the 50m fly event. Prior to tonight’s performance, McSharry’s career fastest rested at the 27.04 she logged in March of 2018.

McSharry has largely been absent from racing this season after breaking the Irish Senior National Record in the women’s 50m free before ultimately finishing 5th in the final there in Buenos Aires.

The teen missed February’s McCullagh Memorial Meet, as well as the Irish Open National Championships in March, so she will not be competing at this summer’s World Championships.