15 Year-Old Anastasia Gorbenko Sets Another Israeli National Record

After setting the Israeli national record in the 200 IM on Friday with a time of 2:11.98, Anastasia Gorbenko broke another national mark in the 200 breast during tonight’s finals session in the 200 breaststroke. The 15-year-old clocked a 2:28.78 to win the event by over a second.

The former national record was a 2:29.03 set back in the summer of 2009. Gorbenko’s previous best time was a 2:29.17 from the semi-finals of the 2018 LEN European Junior Championships.

The World Junior Record in the 200 breaststroke is a 2:19.64 set by Turkey’s Viktoria Zeynep Gunes in 2015, which would require a substantial drop in time to achieve. However, the 200 IM world junior record is a 2:09.98 – achieved by Rikako Ikee in 2017 – which is only two seconds fastest than her lifetime best.

On top of her two national records, Gorbenko swam 3 other events. She also posted a 1:10.04 in the finals of the 100 breaststroke to place second, which is a hair off her personal best of 1:09.74. Additionally, she earned a personal best in the 200 free with a 2:00.83 to place fifth, as well as taking fourth in the 100 back finals in a time of 1:03.44.