Records Fall and McLaughlin Flies on Final Day of NOVA Grand Challenge

2019 SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

*Note that some results are missing and will be published once available

After winning the women’s 200 IM with an Israeli record of 2:11.98, 15-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko broke her second national record of the weekend in the 200 breast.

Gorbenko won the event with a 2:28.78, dropping a few tenths from her previous best time of 2:29.21. 100 breast champion Aggie’s Jorie Caneta settled for second place with a 2:29.89.

Into the women’s 200 fly, Cal’s Katie McLaughlin won with a 2:09.52, hitting the top-25 times in the world and her first sub-2:10 performance since 2015. Taking second place was Cal first-year Cassidy Bayer, clocking in a 2:12.25.

Another 15-year-old, Katie Crom, placed third in the women’s distance fly event with a lifetime best of 2:12.46. Crom’s time moved herself into the all-time top 50 times in the 15-16 age group for the event.

More Finals Highlights: