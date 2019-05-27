Records Fall and McLaughlin Flies on Final Day of NOVA Grand Challenge

2019 SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE
- Friday, May 24 – Sunday, May 26, 2019
- William Woollett Jr Aquatics Center – Irvine, CA
*Note that some results are missing and will be published once available
After winning the women’s 200 IM with an Israeli record of 2:11.98, 15-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko broke her second national record of the weekend in the 200 breast.
Gorbenko won the event with a 2:28.78, dropping a few tenths from her previous best time of 2:29.21. 100 breast champion Aggie’s Jorie Caneta settled for second place with a 2:29.89.
Into the women’s 200 fly, Cal’s Katie McLaughlin won with a 2:09.52, hitting the top-25 times in the world and her first sub-2:10 performance since 2015. Taking second place was Cal first-year Cassidy Bayer, clocking in a 2:12.25.
Another 15-year-old, Katie Crom, placed third in the women’s distance fly event with a lifetime best of 2:12.46. Crom’s time moved herself into the all-time top 50 times in the 15-16 age group for the event.
More Finals Highlights:
- Erica Sullivan achieved a distance double with her win in the 800 free. Her top time of 8:29.25 was two-tenths off her 2018 Winter Nationals time of 8:29.02, the #15-ranked time in the world this season.
- Following his female counterpart in winning a distance double was Jordan Wilimovsky. Wilimosvky had a tight battle with Michael Brinegar in the men’s 1500 free final. In the end, Wilimovsky won with a 15:10.30, just two-tenths ahead of Brinegar.
- Also winning a stroke double is Cal first-year Reece Whitley, who won the men’s 200 breast with a 2:12.31.
- Winning the women’s 100 back was Cal’s Keaton Blovad, touching out Team Elite’s Ali DeLoof 1:00.97 t0 1:01.24.
- Cal’s Jacob Pebley won the super-final later in the evening with a 54.33, just off his season-best of 53.96 from 2019 Winter Nationals. Training mate Ryan Murphy scratched the men’s 100 back super-final after posting a 53-mid in prelims.
