Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

With A 1:54.35 200 Fly PR, Urlando Becomes Third-Fastest Performer In The World

by Eamonn Keenan 17

May 26th, 2019 News

2019 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL MEET

After having earned four personal bests thus far at the 2019 Mel Zajac Jr. International Meet, DART Swimming’s Luca Urlando has done it again: earning yet another lifetime best of 1:54.35. That time shatters the 17-year-old’s previous best time of 1:55.21, which was achieved at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, by almost a full second.

Not only did he obliterate the meet record of 1:58.12, which was established by the University of Calgary’s Adam Sioui in 2008, but that time is also the third fastest time in the world this year. His 1:55.76 from the 2019 Speedo Sectionals – College Station meet rendered him currently ranked sixth, which made him the fastest American in the world this year. As of right now, the second fastest American in the world is Caeleb Dressel, who out of nowhere posted a 1:56.29 at the 2019 Atlanta Classic.

With the times he’s been throwing down combined with a rapid rate of improvement, Urlando has established himself as a primary contender for a 2020 Olympic bid, particularly in the 200 fly. If he had swam that exact time, Urlando would have won this event at the 2016 US Olympic Trials, beating out both Michael Phelps‘s 1:54.84 for first, as well as Tom Shields‘s 1:55.81 for second.

Additionally, given that Urlando will be competing at the 2019 FINA World Junior Championships in late August, there’s a possibility that he currently isn’t fully rested. Perhaps in a few months he could close the gap between him and Phelps’s 17-18 NAG of 1:53.93 from 2003, which was also a new world record at the time.

In This Story

17
Leave a Reply

14 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
16 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
AT swimming

Dressel swam his 1:56 2 fly at the Atlanta Classic, not at the Bloomington pro swim series

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Seans

WOW!! Awesome swim!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
JimSwim22

Simply a beautiful swim. He’s had a pretty solid weekend huh?

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!