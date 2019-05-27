Dotto Beats Out Condorelli In 50 Free Battle On Day 2 Of Naples Grand Prix

2019 GRAND PRIX CITY OF NAPLES
- 25/26 May 2019
- Caserta (CE) – Stadio Del Nuoto
On the second and final night of the fourth edition of the 2019 City of Naples Grand Prix, three events – the 100 fly, 100 breast, and 50 free – were contested as prelims-finals events, while the rest were swam as timed-finals.
Italian national team members Ilaria Bianchi and Elena Di Liddo lead the way in the women’s 100 fly final as the only two swimmers to break the 1:00 mark. Bianchi would end up getting her hand on the wall first, clocking a 58.41 for the win; while Di Liddo followed closely behind in 58.90.
In the men’s 100 fly final, 21-year-old Giulio Brugoni took out the first 50 well ahead of the competition. Giuseppe Perfetto battled back hard on the last 50, but Brugoni would hold on to touch first in 55.26. Perfetto took the runner-up spot with his 55.71 – no one else in the race broke 56 seconds.
Natalia Foffi, the winner of last night’s 50 breast, handily topped the 100 breast field with her winning time of 1:10.46. Jessica Iacoponi, who has been a force to be reckoned with across all of the breaststroke races, followed next with a 1:11.41.
Just like Foffi’s double, Alessandro Pinzuti won tonight’s 100 breaststroke final after winning the 50 breaststroke last night. The 20-year-old hit the pad in a final time of 1:03.09, ahead of the veteran Edoardo Giorgetti, who took home second place with his 1:03.89.
The women’s splash-and-dash saw Silvia Di Pietro and Erika Ferraioli duke it out for first place. Di Pietro ended up closing out the race victorious, lunging to the wall in a final time of 25.88. The stapled Ferraioli ended up settling for second, cementing herself as the last swimmer in the field under 26 with her 25.98.
A star-studded battle unfolded in the midst of the men’s 50 free between Italian national record holder Lucca Dotto and newly minted Italian national Santo Condorelli. As the two crashed into the wall for the finish, it was Dotto who got the edge, touching first with a 22.84. Condorelli followed just a touch behind, stopping the clock at 22.96.
Other Event Winners:
- 15-year-old Erika Gaetani absolutely dominated the women’s 200 backstroke. She was the only competitor to dip below 2:20, and she touched the wall in a final time of 2:15.69. The next closest competitor was Benedetta Pagliara, who finished with a 2:21.05. Later on, Gaetani completed her sweep of the backstroke events with her win in the 50 back – she was the only competitor to break 30 seconds, recording a 29.61.
- In the men’s 200 back, Christopher Ciccarese took it out quick, getting ahead of his closest competitor in Emanuel Turchi. Despite Turchi’s advances in the back-half, Ciccarese held on for the win, finishing in a time of 2:01.86 to Turchi’s 2:02.47.
- Mateo Milli claimed the top spot in the men’s 50 back, emerging victorious with a time of 26.18. Mirco Di Tora was the runner-up, hitting the pad at 26.45.
- Winning the women’s 200 free was Olympian Alice Mizzau – she battled it out with Flora Tavoletta, as the two finished in times of 2:02.69 and 2:03.09, respectively.
- Last night’s winner of the 100 free Stefano Ballo picked up another win in the 200 free. He was the only swimmer to crack 1:50, reigning supreme with his final time of 1:48.78. Running second was last night’s 400 free runner-up Nicolangelo Di Fabio, who touched at 1:51.56.
- Teresa Persiano is the champion of the women’s 400 IM, and a dominant one at that. She won the event with a 5:01.82, almost six seconds ahead of second place finishing Lucia Mariscano, who recorded a final time of 5:07.69.
- The men’s 400 IM saw Pietro Paolo Sarpe take the top spot with his winning time of 4:30.19. Giuseppe Cerbone finished with a 4:34.54 to earn second.
