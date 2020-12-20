Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Austrian Swimmers Come Up Short Of Olympic Qualification In Graz

The 2020 ANOROC Meet wrapped up in Austria, with the Olympic qualifier replacing the Austrian Short Course Championships which were cancelled due to coronavirus.

Through 5 days’ worth of competition, however, no addition Austrian names were added to the nation’s Olympic roster for Tokyo next year. The best result in terms of qualification came from Simon Bucher, who nailed two European Championships-worthy times across the butterfly discipline.

Bucher first produced a 100m fly time of 52.69 to take gold and earn qualification, while his 50m fly time of 23.97 in the prelims also put his name on the Euros roster. He wound up winning the 50m fly in the evening final in 24.15.

The usual Austrian swimmers dominant in their respective events were indeed in control over the weekend, with Marlene Kahler sweeping the freestyle events with ease. The 19-year-old put up a 200m free time of 2:02.79, 400m free mark of 4:17.09, 800m free time of 8:49.51 and 1500m time of 176:06.69 to take gold across each.

Christopher Rothbauer was successful in the 100m breast (1:00.72) and 200m breast (2:11.73) while Lena Grabowski doubled up on the 100m and 200m back with respective gold medal-worthy results of 1:01.88 and 2:13.60.

Finally, the men’s backstroke saw Bernhard Reitshammer log 100m and 200m back efforts of 54.26 and 2:04.54 to top the podium.

swimfin5
34 minutes ago

Where was Aubeock?

