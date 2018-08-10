Australian Women Crack Commonwealth Record In 800 Free Relay

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australian squad of Ariarne Titmus, Emma McKeon, Mikkayla Sheridan and Madeline Groves combined to upset the U.S. for gold in the women’s 4×200 free relay and broke their Commonwealth Record in the process.

Titmus gave them the early lead with the fastest opening leg by over two and a half seconds in 1:55.27, and then McKeon (1:55.66), Sheridan (1:56.72) and Groves (1:56.47) never relinquished it to touch in a time of 7:44.12, breaking their Commonwealth, Oceanian and Australian Record of 7:44.31 set back at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing (where they won gold). It also broke the previous Pan Pac record of 7:46.40 set by the Americans in 2014.

The relay also stacks up as the 6th fastest in history, with China (7:42.08) holding the world record from 2009 and the Americans having been faster four times.

Fastest 4×200 Free Relays In History

China, 7:42.08 – 2009 USA, 7:42.56 – 2009 USA, 7:42.92 – 2012 USA, 7:43.03 – 2016 USA, 7:43.39 – 2017 Australia, 7:44.12 – 2018

Below, check out a split comparison of the new and previous Commonwealth Records. Both teams had a pair of 1:55s and a pair of 1:56s, with Titmus’ 1:55.27 lead-off being the difference maker.

The Americans were just two-tenths back for silver in 7:44.37, as Katie Ledecky (1:53.84) made the race very close with a blazing fast anchor leg after the Aussies had opened a three-second advantage heading into the final leg.