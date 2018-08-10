Australian Women Crack Commonwealth Record In 800 Free Relay

2018 PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australian squad of Ariarne TitmusEmma McKeonMikkayla Sheridan and Madeline Groves combined to upset the U.S. for gold in the women’s 4×200 free relay and broke their Commonwealth Record in the process.

Titmus gave them the early lead with the fastest opening leg by over two and a half seconds in 1:55.27, and then McKeon (1:55.66), Sheridan (1:56.72) and Groves (1:56.47) never relinquished it to touch in a time of 7:44.12, breaking their Commonwealth, Oceanian and Australian Record of 7:44.31 set back at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing (where they won gold). It also broke the previous Pan Pac record of 7:46.40 set by the Americans in 2014.

The relay also stacks up as the 6th fastest in history, with China (7:42.08) holding the world record from 2009 and the Americans having been faster four times.

Fastest 4×200 Free Relays In History

  1. China, 7:42.08 – 2009
  2. USA, 7:42.56 – 2009
  3. USA, 7:42.92 – 2012
  4. USA, 7:43.03 – 2016
  5. USA, 7:43.39 – 2017
  6. Australia, 7:44.12 – 2018

Below, check out a split comparison of the new and previous Commonwealth Records. Both teams had a pair of 1:55s and a pair of 1:56s, with Titmus’ 1:55.27 lead-off being the difference maker.

Australia, 2008 Olympics Australia, 2018 Pan Pacs
Stephanie Rice – 1:56.60 Ariarne Titmus – 1:55.27
Bronte Barratt – 1:56.58 Emma McKeon – 1:55.66
Kylie Palmer – 1:55.22 Mikkayla Sheridan – 1:56.72
Linda Mackenzie – 1:55.91 Madeline Groves – 1:56.47
7:44.31 7:44.12

The Americans were just two-tenths back for silver in 7:44.37, as Katie Ledecky (1:53.84) made the race very close with a blazing fast anchor leg after the Aussies had opened a three-second advantage heading into the final leg.

Issac

that was a huge upset from aus. ledecky’s anchor leg though;)

1 hour ago
Shibly

Scmittys blunder cost USA

1 hour ago
Maelstrom

There was no way the selectors could have predicted that, as there were no heats. She was second at nationals in 1:55.82 and fourth individually last night in 1:56.71 . Both of those times would have gotten the US across the line by a big margin.

57 minutes ago
Swimmer

These things happen – people have bad swims. It’s pretty uncomfortable reading some of the comments directed towards Schmitt here. Remember that these athletes are people and I have no doubt she would much rather have performed her best and taken the win with the team without being reminded about this by multiple strangers.

32 minutes ago
Troy

Where’s the best place to look up all time fastest swims in each event?

42 minutes ago
Love to Swim

This is the biggest upset so far. USA was strongly predicted to break the WR.
Chalmers upsetting heavy favorite Dressel is probably second biggest.

41 minutes ago
Issac

I wouldn’t say the olympic champion beating dressel is an upset but in 800 relay the us were heavy favorites

10 seconds ago

