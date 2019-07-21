Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Australia Collects More Golds From Night 1 In Gwangju Than All Of Budapest

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the 2017 edition of the World Championships, the nation of Australia walked away with just 1 gold medal as a nation, with the medal coming courtesy of Emily Seebohm’s performance in the women’s 200m backstroke.

Flash forward to 2019 and Seebohm was left off the roster, not having earned qualification in any backstroke event, while Australia has already surpassed its 2017 medal total with 2 golds earned just on night 1.

The women’s 400m free is where the first gold medal was secured, with 18-year-old Ariarne Titmus wowing the world with her 400m freestyle victory over Amerian icon Katie Ledecky. Titmus’ time of 3:58.76 produced a new Australian, Oceanic and Commonwealth Record to have her nation’s World Championships start off on the right foot.

More damage was done to the medal table come the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, where the Aussie combination of Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon, and Brianna Throssell topped the podium in a time of 3:30.21, a new Championships Record.

Splits for the Aussies included 52.85 for C2, 53.34 for Throssell, 52.57 for McKeon and a 51.45 stunner anchor from C1 to wrangle up the top split of the entire field. That obliterates the 3:32.01 the Aussie women put up for silver back in 2017, but C1 did not compete at those Championships.

The Aussie men got on the board as well, taking bronze in the 4x100m free relay in 3:11.22, a vast improvement from not landing on the podium in 2017.

DAY 1 MEDALS TABLE

PLACE NATION GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL RANK BY TOTAL
1 Australia 2 1 1 4 1 (tie)
2 United States 1 2 1 4 1 (tie)
3 China 1 1 2 (tie)
4 Russia 1 1 2 (tie)
5 (tie) Canada 1 1 2 (tie)
5 (tie) Italy 1 1 2 (tie)
Totals 4 4 4 12

Heyitsme

Oof turn for the better. This is good that team USA has a whole country who is challenging all at once now.

15 minutes ago
JimSwim22

I wouldn’t call the 51.4 a stoner. How many times has she split faster?

5 minutes ago
Loretta Race

50.93, 51.00, 51.19, 51.36…today is FIFTH fastest of her career. Beat next closest swimmer’s split by almost half a second….a stunner.

1 minute ago

