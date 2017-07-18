ASU’s Andrew Porter, Reid Elliott Granted Another Year of Eligibility

After making a successful appeal to the NCAA, Arizona State’s Andrew Porter and Reid Elliott have been granted another year of eligibility and will compete for the Sun Devils for the 2017-18 season. Head Coach Bob Bowman confirmed that Porter was granted another year of eligibility after his appeal cited a medical issue from earlier n his collegiate career. Elliott’s appeal cited a similar circumstance.

Last season, Porter was a part of the 400 free relay team that won the Pac-12 Championship title. At NCAAs, he earned All-American status as a part of their 400 free relay and Honorable Mention All-American status for his role on the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay. Individually, he became an Honorable Mention All American with his 11th place finish in the 100 fly at NCAAs.

Elliott was an individual scorer at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships with his 11th place finish in the 100 back. He was also a finalist in that event at the 2016 Pac-12 meet, where he placed 7th in the championship final. During the 2015-16 season, he served as the backstroker on ASU’s 200 medley relay, and will be in contention for that spot again now that Richard Bohus has completed his eligibility.