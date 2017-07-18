Brad Tandy Confirms He’s Out Of 2017 World Championships

2017 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Looking through provisional World Championship entries on the FINA app, we noticed a puzzling omission.

South African Brad Tandy, who tied for 6th in the 50 free Olympic final last summer, was not among the listed entrants in the event. Rather, it had his countrymen Douglas Erasmus and Zane Waddell entered in the 50.

He confirmed to us today that he was in fact out of the World Championships.

“Unfortunately not an error. Won’t be able to make worlds. Would’ve loved to. Have another 50 qualifier taking my spot.”

He cited timing with visas as the issue, and that he would be back competing at the U.S. Open shortly after Worlds.

“Just bad timing with visas. I’m happy and healthy otherwise, will be racing at U.S Open few days after Worlds end. Hope to post a tapered time there.”

Tandy had qualified for Budapest, clocking 21.97 at their Trials. He’s currently tied for 14th in the world, and is the fastest South African by a wide margin. Erasmus and Waddell will be the two South African representatives, and have been 22.39 and 22.41 respectively this season.

Tandy swam his best time in the Olympic final, clocking 21.79.