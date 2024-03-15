Ashley Cochran (2024) signs with Azusa Pacific University.

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashley Cochran of Tigard Tualatin Swim Club in Tigard, Oregon, will continue her athletic and academic career at Azusa Pacific University (APU) starting this fall (2024). Beyond her athletic achievements, Cochran is a member of the national honors society at Newberg High School, an at-large representative for the Oregon Swimming Board of Directors, and a summer swim league swim coach.

Cochran, a 200s specialist, was the Pacific Conference Champion in the 200 free (1:57.01), 100 back (1:02.55), and repeat champion in the 100 fly (2023–59.40, 2024 – 58.30). She swam varsity for all four years of high school and is a Sectionals qualifier.

Best Times:

200 free – 1:57.01

100 fly – 58.30

200 back – 2:08.80

200 fly – 2:11.08

100 free – 55.43

APU, an NCAA Division II school, is a member of the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference (PCSC). At conference championships this year, Azusa Pacific placed 3rd out of 15 teams. The Cougars were led by 2x PCSC Swimmer of the year, Montana White. White swept the distance events, winning the 200 free, 500 free, and 1000 free (DII swims the 1000 in addition to the 1650 at championship meets). Cochran will overlap with White, who is currently a junior, for just one year.

This season, Cochran would have ranked 3rd on the team in the 200 fly, 4th in the 100 fly, and 2nd in the 200 back. At this year’s PCSC Championships, her 200 back, 200 fly, and 100 fly all would have qualified for the B-final, while her 200 free would have earned her a second swim in the C-final.

APU’s incoming 2028 class will include three other west coast natives in Californians Mikki Maemura and Adelle Brush, and Zoey Chavira who hails from Colorado.

