Ava Phillips (2024) to attend Virginia Military Institute for Swimming

Ava Phillips of Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, Virginia, has elected to remain in state to swim and study for Virginia Military Institute (VMI) beginning this fall (2024). In addition to serving as the girls captain for her high school swim team, Ava also swims year round for the East Coast Aquatic Club.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the Virginia Military Institute! From the moment I stepped onto the Hill, I knew instantly that VMI was the place for me. I would like to thank Coach Scott for this opportunity and Coach Eric for always supporting me throughout these important few years. I would also like to thank my family (and my parents especially) for their continued encouragement and support. I’m so excited for these next four years!! Go Keydets!

Phillips primarily swims the shorter sprint events, but swims up to the 200 every so often. Last year at the Virginia High School Region 5B Championships, she won the 100 back in a 1:05.25 and placed 3rd in the 100 fly with a 1:05.07. More recently, at the 2024 VHSL Class 5 State Championships, she swam two personal bests to place 21st in the 100 back with a 1:03.40 and 20th in the 200 IM with a 2:20.80. She went on to split 25.62 (prelims) and 25.49 (finals) for Nansemond High’s 200 freestyle relay.

Best Times:

50 free – 26.07

100 free – 57.90

200 IM – 2:20.80

100 Back – 1:03.40

100 Fly – 1:03.25

VMI is a D1 mid-major program in the America East Conference (AEC). This year, the Keydets placed 7th out of 8 teams at the AEC Championships. The team is led by head coach Scott Thacker, who took over for the program just two years ago in 2022.

This season, Phillips would have ranked 4th on the team in the 50 free, 6th in the 100 free, 3rd in the 100 back, and 3rd in the 200 IM. She will overlap with the team’s top sprinter, Noelle Tong, for 2 years, while the Keydets’ other top 2 sprinters in Noelle Tong and Jillia Maher will have graduated by the time Phillips arrives on campus.

In addition to Phillips, VMI has signed Parker Belle Fogle (breaststroke) and Makynna Smith (butterfly/freestyle) for their class of 2028. Fogle hails from South Carolina while Smith is from Texas.

