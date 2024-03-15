Virginia Drops Swimmer To Add Diver Elizabeth Kaye To NCAAs, Duke’s Catherine Belyakov In

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After originally having 19 swimmers above the NCAA cutline, Virginia has now dropped another swimmer, Ella Bathurst to allow for diver Elizabeth Kaye to be added to their roster. This also allows Duke’s Catherine Belyakov into the meet.

Kaye recently competed at Zone A Diving Championships. She won the 3 meter event, was 2nd in the 1 meter and 3rd off of the platform. Kaye made NCAAs last year finishing 17th off both the 1 and 3 meters and finished 46th off platform.

Bathurst is the second swimmer to be dropped from Virginia’s roster as Maddie Donohoe was originally removed to bring the team’s roster from 19 swimmers to 18. The NCAA has a roster limit of 18 athletes for the NCAA Championships with divers counting as half.

Out of Virginia’s remaining invited swimmers, Bathurst had the lowest invite seed as she was the #34 seed in the 400 IM. Bathurst made NCAAs a year ago, with her highest finish coming in the 200 IM as she was 32nd in prelims. Two years ago, Bathurst just missed the NCAA 200 back B final as she was 17th in a 1:53.32.

As Bathurst has been scratched, Duke’s Catherine Belyakov will join the Blue Devils roster as she was originally the 37nd seed in the 200 IM. Belyakov will also swim the 100 breast and 100 freestyle. She brings Duke’s roster to seven individual invites.

With Belyakov moving off the alternates list, Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson is now the first alternate if another scratch/drop is made.

OFFICIAL ALTERNATES LIST