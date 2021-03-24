Arsenio Bustos Drops 1:43.9 IM, 53.5 Breast at ISCA Cup Day Two Prelims

2021 ISCA INTERNATIONAL SENIOR CUP

March 23 – 27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY prelims/LCM finals

Schedule (ET) Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

The 200 IM on the men’s side saw several big names in the water this morning in St. Petersburg, as Caeleb Dressel posted the quickest time at 1:43.16.

Dressel is the American Record-holder at 1:38.13. His Gator Swim Club teammate Ryan Lochte was second at 1:43.91, while Woodbridge Aquatic Club’s Arsenio Bustos unloaded a 1:43.94, dropping under 1:45 for the first time. His old best of 1:45.57 is from the 2019 Speedo Winter Juniors – East. Lochte had the fastest time at the 150, but Dressel was 24.55 coming home to nab the better time; Bustos, part of the wildly talented incoming class for NC State, was 24.8 on his free leg to nearly pass Lochte’s time.

In the next event, Lochte cruised to the top 100 back time of the morning with a 47.51.

Dressel returned in the men’s 50 fly, going 20.71 to touch ahead of Joseph Schooling (20.98) and Jack Conger (21.46). Both Schooling and Conger are training with Coach Lopez out of Virginia Tech, and Conger recently moved there after two years with the post-grad group training at the University of Virginia.

The men’s 100 breast saw Alex Evdokimov, a Cornell grad training with Pinnacle Racing under Sergio Lopez, post the quickest time at 52.48. Bustos was second, again dropping more than a second, breaking 55 for the first time to clock a 53.57. He’s now 47-plus in fly and back, 43-plus in the free and 53-plus in the 100 breast.

15-year-old Leah Hayes of Fox Valley Park District Riptides and Virginia Tech star Reka Gyorgy both broke two minutes in the 200 IM, with Hayes leading at 1:59.61 ahead of Gyorgy’s 1:59.79. Hayes was also seventh (out of 16& unders) in the 100 back, shaving .2 off of her old best with a 55.63.

Several NCAA alums led the women’s 50 fly, as Cal alum Farida Osman had the quickest prelims time at 23.75, touching ahead of Florida alum Sherridon Dressel (24.34), Alabama’s Flora Molnar (24.41) and UNC alum Zhada Fields (24.47). Also breaking 25 was Cal alum Jasmine Mau (24.78), who is training with Kamehameha Swim Club.

The top 16 & under finisher this morning was Mexican NAG record-holder Athena Kovacs (24.59), the 16-year-old touching just ahead of her Eagle Aquatics teammate, 14-year-old Erika Pelaez (24.84).

