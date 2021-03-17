Jack Conger Moves Training Groups; Joins Virginia Tech-Based PRVT

US National Team member Jack Conger has moved cross-state to join Sergio Lopez‘s PRVT training group based at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

PRVT, which includes pros, post-grads, and a handful of swimmers deferring the start of their college careers because of the pandemic, is led by Lopez, who is also the head coach at Virginia Tech.

Conger had been training as part of a very-small post-grad group at the University of Virginia since late 2018. After his departure, Catie DeLoof is the only pro training in Charlottesville – she moved there in August.

At Virginia Tech, he’ll be reunited with his former University of Texas teammate, and NCAA butterfly rival, Joseph Schooling.

The group has assembled a deep roster of butterfly talent, including Farida Osman and Hokie undergraduate Youssef Ramadan: the fastest freshman 100 butterflier in NCAA history.

The 26-year old Conger was a member of the U.S. Olympic Team in 2016, where he won a gold medal as a prelims leg on the American 800 free relay. His 1:45.73 split on that relay was the Americans’ fastest prelims leg.

He is also the current fastest man ever in the 200 yard butterfly thanks to a 1:37.35 he swam to win the 2017 NCAA Championship in the event.

As a collegiate swimmer at the University of Texas, he was a 10-time NCAA Champion, including the 1 individual title in the 200 fly.

Conger has raced individually at each of the last two World Championships. He finished 5th in the 200 fly at the 2017 World Championships and 11th in the 100 fly at the 2019 World Championships. He also won 3 minor medals as a member of American relays across those two World Championship events.

Conger last raced in November at the U.S. Open site in Richmond. There he swam 23.21 in the 50 free, 50.64 in the 100 free, and 53.33 in the 100 fly. His highest overall placement among combined results was 14th in the 100 fly.

Next week’s ISCA International Senior Cup is expected to be Conger’s first meet since moving his training base. A number of his PRVT teammates will be racing there as well.