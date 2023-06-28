Arizona Rounds Out Coaching Staff With Addition of Chad Castillo

The University of Arizona has filled out its coaching staff for the 2023-24 season.

The program announced the addition of Chad Castillo to its full-time swimming and diving staff on Wednesday, with the Wildcat alum being named an assistant coach after serving as a volunteer assistant in 2022-23.

Castillo is Arizona’s second coaching hire in as many weeks, joining fellow Arizona alum Amanda Beard, who was named an assistant coach last Tuesday.

Castillo and Beard fill the coaching vacancies on Arizona’s staff left by Cliff Robbins and Anna Heller, who were relieved of their duties following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Prior to gaining some collegiate experience last year, Castillo spent eight years coaching at La Paloma Country Club and Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics Club.

“I am tremendously excited to bring coach Castillo onto our staff,” Arizona head coach Augie Busch said.

“He has worked hard and earned this opportunity. Chad has huge potential as a Division I coach through his teaching skills and relationship-centered approach. I have no doubt that he will become an excellent recruiter as well. I coached Chad as a high schooler and he has always been a genuine, kind, and positive person. I think he’s going to be a difference maker for our program; I can’t wait to work with him.”

Castillo also spent five seasons as the head women’s swim coach at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, guiding the Lancers to the 2014 Arizona Division II Women’s State Championship. He was also named Arizona 5A/Division II southern region Coach of the Year honors in all five seasons.

“I am excited and honored to join the University of Arizona’s swimming and diving coaching staff,” Castillo said. “As a lifelong Tucsonan and Wildcat, I understand the important place that the University of Arizona’s swimming and diving program holds in the community. I am grateful for the opportunity that coach Busch has given me to be a part of this amazing program and its future. Bear Down!”

Castillo graduated from Arizona in 2008 with a degree in Biology and earned his master’s in Teaching and Teacher Education in 2010. He and his wife, Katie, have three children: Caden, Camryn, and Cooper.

Castillo will join Beard, Lara Jackson and Roric Fink as assistant coaches under Busch, with the program looking for a bounce-back season of sorts in 2023-24.

The Arizona men finished fourth out of six teams at February’s Pac-12 Championships while the women placed sixth out of eight teams.

Both squads had zero individual points come from swimmers at the NCAA Championships, with all 52 of the women’s coming from diver Delaney Schnell and the men getting one from diver Bjorn Markentin. The Wildcat men did put some points on the board in the 200 free relay at NCAAs, placing 12th.