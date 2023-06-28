Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith: “I’ve never worked this hard in my entire life”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Regan Smith once again proved that her move to Arizona State was a positive, taking the national title in the 200 fly. Smtih reiterated after the race that she’s loving life in Tempe, reflecting that she has never worked as hard in training as she had this season and loving every minute of it.

