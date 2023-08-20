Arizona Picks Up Oregon HS State Champion Sydney Wilson (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Sydney Wilson has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Arizona. Wilson has a year remaining at Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon, and will arrive in Tucson for the 2024-2025 season.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Arizona. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout this process. I am so excited! Bear Down 🐻⬇️!”

Wilson, who swims with Multnomah Athletic Club, will bring versatility to Arizona with events ranging from backstroke, IM, and distance freestyle. She wrapped up her summer long course season this month at Junior Nationals, where she earned her highest finish in the 1500m free at 27th (17:29.02). She also set season best times in the 800m (9:06.68), 200m back (2:20.25), and 400m IM (5:02.98).

This past February, Wilson represented her high school at the Oregon 6A High School State Championship. She successfully defended her state title in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:58.11 in finals, as well as picked up 2nd in the 200 freestyle with a 1:52.42. She was also the anchor leg of her team’s 400 freestyle relay (53.82) and the lead off on the 200 medley relay (26.59).

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:51.69

500 free – 4:54.03

1650 free – 16:51.70

100 back – 55.71

200 back – 1:59.44

400 IM – 4:19.99

The Arizona Wildcats finished 6th at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships with a total of 607 points. However, by the time Wilson is a freshman, Arizona will have left the Pac-12 for the Big 12 conference.

Daisy Anderson and Tia Lindsay scored for the Wildcats in the 400 IM this past year at Pac-12s. Anderson led in 20th with a 4:19.56, while Lindsay picked up 23rd with a 4:22.06. In the 1650, Stella Copeland was the top finisher at 16th with a season best time of 16:49.76.

Arizona will lose Anderson and Lindsay after this season, however they are adding Ohio State transfer Malia Rausch this fall. Rausch owns a personal best time of 4:14.33 in the 400 IM and will overlap with Wilson for two years.

With her commitment Wilson joins Kayman Neal, Lila Lillie, Claire Christie, and Meric Demirtepe.

