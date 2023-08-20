Mexican Jr. National Teamer Maria Uranga Sends Verbal To Dartmouth (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maria Uranga has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Dartmouth College, beginning in the fall of 2024. Uranga currently lives in Texas, where she attends The Woodlands High School.

“I am super excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Dartmouth College where I intend to further my academic and athletic careers! I would like to thank my parents and sisters for their unconditional support, my past and present coaches for helping me both in and out of the pool, and Coach Milana and Coach Dan for giving me this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to be part of the woods! GO BIG GREEN 🌲”

Uranga represents Mexico at the international level as a member of the Mexican National Junior Team. Last summer, she competed at the World Junior Championships in Peru, where she finished as high as 9th in the 50m backstroke with a 29.69 in the semifinals. She also swam the 100m backstroke, where she notched a personal best time of 1:04.78 en route to a 19th place finish.

This past February, Uranga competed for her high school at the UIL 6A State Championship. She advanced to finals in the 100 back, where she ultimately finished 6th overall with a time of 56.02. In the 200 IM, she clocked a 2:07.39 to take 21st overall.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.11

100 free – 52.45

50 back – 25.99

100 back – 55.72

200 back – 2:01.10

The Dartmouth women, led by head coach Milana Socha, finished 8th as a team at the 2023 Ivy League Championships. Every athlete who competed in the 100 and 200 backstroke advanced to finals at this year’s conference meet, but it took times of 55.76 and 2:00.49 to get inside the B-final.

With her current best times, Uranga would have been the fastest performer at Dartmouth in both backstroke events this past season. Mary Howley led the way in the 100 with a season best time of 56.79, while Julianne Jones held the season’s top time in the 200 at 2:01.75. Both will still be on campus when Uranga arrives.

With her commitment, Uranga joins Sasha Dauletau and Ekin Okudur in Dartmouth’s class of 2028. Dauletau, also from Texas, swims freestyle and butterfly while Okudur swims similar events to Uranga.

