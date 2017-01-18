Arena Confirmed as New Partner of Swimming Australia

Swimming Australia is starting out 2017 with a new partner, as its partnership with Arena was confirmed on Wednesday night. The partnership comes after Swimming Australia terminated their previous relationship with Speedo as of December 31st, 2016. They had worked with Speedo for 60 years.

Swimming Australia head coach Jacco Verhaeren offered the following statement about the partnership:

“I have worked previously with the arena team when I was a coach in the Netherlands, and I have seen firsthand the focus, expertise and passion they display when it comes to the elite level. Already many of our swimmers race in arena, and I am really excited to see what the broader team can achieve with this new partnership.”

Arena’s General Manager Luca Belogi weighed in on the partnership as well.

“Australia is a country of swimming and the Australian Dolphins team is one of the strongest teams in the world, with a long history of success in the pool. Arena will make every possible effort to contribute to its future success, through our technology, equipment and continuous support.”

Individuals from Australia who are sponsored by Arena include Aussie stars Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Emily Seebohm, and Jessica Ashwood, James Magnussen, Mitch Larkin, and Thomas Fraser-Holmes. Cate Campbell made headlines last season when she broke the World Record in the women’s 100 free at teh Australian Grand Prix. She and sister Bronte Campbell were also a part of the Australian 400 free relay team that won gold in Rio.