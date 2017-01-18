USA Swimming Releases 2017-18 National Junior Team Selection Criteria

USA Swimming has released its selection procedures for the 2017-18 National Junior Team. The criteria for selection mirrors the procedures used for the 2016-17 National Junior Team, with swimmers being selected based on their long course times in the FINA database from January 1st, 2017 to August 31st, 2017. Times from any USA Swimming and FINA approved meets will be taken into consideration.

The top priority for selection is the fastest 2 swimmers in each Olympic event. The next swimmers selected to join the team will be the 3rd and 4th fastest swimmers in the 100 and 200 meter freestyles. The next priority for selection includes additional female athletes who are ranked in the world top 75 in an Olympic event, and additional male atheltes who are ranked in the world top 100 of an Olympic event.

The roster will have a minimum of 26 men and 26 women, and a maximum of 40 men and 40 women. If the roster is below the minimum number after all selection procedures have been applied, additional athletes will be selected based on their highest world ranking in an individual Olympic event. If the number exceeds the maximum, swimmers with the highest world rankings in an individual Olympic event will be selected. No more than 4 swimmers per event will be selected.

General Criteria:

All team members must be registered USA Swimming members at the time of the qualifying performance.

The athlete must be eligible to represent the U.S. in International Competition as of September 1, 2017.

Athletes must be 18 or under on September 1, 2017.

The National Junior Team roster will be selected according to the FINA database as of September 6, 2017 at 8am Mountain Time; if a time is not in the FINA times database as of September 6, 2017 then that time will not be considered.

Performance Criteria:

To be selected to the National Junior Team, athletes must meet the General Selection Criteria. The Team will then be selected based on the following Performance Criteria. Priority One : The top two athletes in each individual Olympic event. Priority Two : The third and fourth ranked swimmer in the 100 and 200 meter long course freestyle. Priority Three : Additional FEMALE athletes who have a world ranking within, and including, the top 75 in an individual Olympic event and additional MALE athletes who have a world ranking within, and including, the top 100 in an individual Olympic event.

Relay lead-offs, time trials, swim-offs and intermediate splits will NOT be considered.

Long course times will be considered from January 1st, 2017 through and including August 31st, 2017 from all USA Swimming and FINA approved competitions.

Additional Criteria: