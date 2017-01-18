2016 U.S. Olympian Hali Flickinger Signs With Speedo

While competing at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series meet in Austin over the weekend, 2016 U.S. Olympian Hali Flickinger signed her first major suit sponsorship with Speedo USA.

Flickinger wrapped her NCAA career in March with 6 First-Team All-American honors as a senior, including an NCAA title in the 800 free relay. Her gutsy final performance on the collegiate stage helped lead Georgia to an upset NCAA title.

Flickinger rode that momentum into the 2016 Olympic Trials, where she came in as the 3rd seed and finished 2nd to earn a spot on her first Olympic Team to kick off her post-graduate, now professional, career.

At the Olympics, Flickinger tied with Team USA teammate Cammile Adams for the 2nd seed in prelims with a lifetime best of 2:06.67.

She was unable to match that time in the semi-finals, she did place 6th (2:07.02) to advance to the final, where she was 7th in 2:07.71.

And the best just got better… Introducing the newest member of #TeamSpeedo: @Hali_Flickinger! pic.twitter.com/o4QMIhCFTx — Speedo USA (@SpeedoUSA) January 18, 2017

Flickinger holds the University of Georgia school records in the 200 yard fly and ranks 2n 200 yard backstroke and ranks 2nd in the 400 IM, 3rd in the 500 free, 6th in the 200 free and 100 fly, 9th in the 200 IM, and 10th in the 100 backstroke.

In high school, while swimming for the York YMCA, she was the 2011 and 2012 YMCA Short Course National Champion in the 200 fly, and the 2010, 2011, and 2012 YMCA Short Course National Champion in the 400 IM. In 2011 and 2012, she was a member of both the pool-based and open-water USA Swimming Junior National Teams.

Flickinger says that she plans to continue training at the University of Georgia as she embarks upon her first full post-graduate season.

Speedo USA is a SwimSwam partner.