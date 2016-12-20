After 60 Years, Swimming Australia And Speedo Part Ways

After a 60-year partnership, Swimming Australia and swimwear company Speedo will be parting ways, according to news source The Australian. The relationship is set to end on December 31st, with Swimming Australia (SA) already having a new, 4-year partnership in place with a to-be-named sponsor.

The Speedo deal represents one of the longest-running sponsorship in Australian Sport, with SA Chief Executive Mark Anderson calling it one of Australia’s ‘most successful.’

“Some of the Australian swim team’s most iconic moments have been in Speedo,’’ Anderson said. “We are forever thankful for Speedo’s commitment to the sport and to our organisation. The Rio Dolphins team were extremely proud to wear the Speedo green and gold suit and gold cap.

“We part ways respectfully and thank them immensely for their support of the Dolphins.’’ (The Australian)

Individual athletes such as Mack Horton and Cameron McEvoy continue to be sponsored by Speedo on an individual level and the Australian Olympic Committee is signed on with Speedo through 2028. What that means for future Olympic on-deck and in-pool apparel of the Australian swimmers is not entirely clear (we’ve reached out to Swimming Australia for comment), but The Australian reports that SA athletes will not be donning Speedo at the 2016 World Championships in Budapest.

Speedo Australia Brand Manager Graham Eyres states that it has been ‘a privilege’ to have been connected with the Australian team over the decades.