Ryan Lochte: Neustart mit neuem Sponsor

Arena Confirmed as New Partner of Swimming Australia Swimming Australia is starting out 2017 with a new partner, as its partnership with Arena was confirmed on Wednesday night.

USA Swimming Releases 2017-18 National Junior Team Selection Criteria Athletes will be selected based on their long course times from January 1st, 2017 to August 31st, 2017. Priority is given to the top 2 individuals in each Olympic event.

Sun Devil Swim Camps with Coach Bob Bowman and Ryan Mallam Experience the vision of legendary Olympic Head Coach Bob Bowman and the technical expertise of Associate Head Coach Ryan Mallam through a series of structured practices.