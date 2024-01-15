Apostolos Christou Kicks Off 2024 With Multiple Golds In Athens

2024 INTERCOLLEGE DAY OAKA (GRE)

Friday, January 12th – Sunday, January 14th

Athens, Greece

LCM (50m)

Results

A handful of top-tier Greek athletes competed over the weekend at the 2024 Intercollege Day in Athens. Among them was 27-year-old Olympian Apostolos Christou who made his presence known across multiple events.

Christou topped the men’s 50m back in 25.56, the 100m back in 54.30 and the 100m free in 49.94. He also took silver to Kristian Gkolomeev in the men’s 50m, with Christou touching in 22.61 to Gkolomeev’s gold medal-worthy 22.40.

Christou owns lifetime bests of 24.36 in the 50m back, 52.09 in the 100m back and 48.39 in the 100m free. His career-quickest mark of 22.37 in the 50m free came at the 2021 edition of this competition.

22-year-old Stergios-Marios Bilas was also in the water, taking the 50m free in the men’s age category of 19-23-year-olds.

Bilas touched in 22.70 to grab the gold while also taking the 50m fly in 23.98 and the 100m free in 50.50.

Bilas was the 50m free champion at the inaugural U23 Swimming Championships last year. There in Dublin, Bilas notched 21.83 to get the job done. He’d never before been under the 22-second barrier in the event.

Apostolos Siskos scored a Paris 2024-worthy time in the men’s 200m back at a separate meet this weekend in Kavala. His outing of 1:57.36 dipped under the 1:57.50 World Aquatics Olympic Qualifying Time for this year’s Olympics, although the Harvard commit had already hit 1:57.40 at the 2023 World Championships.