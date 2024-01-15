Texas A&M Men Overcome Early Miscues to Beat TCU, Stay Undefeated in Dual Meets

TCU vs. Texas A&M

Jan. 12-13, 2024

University Rec Center Fort Worth, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team scores Men: No. 10 Texas A&M 175, TCU 125 Women: No. 18 Texas A&M 176, TCU 116



After having two relays disqualified during the opening race, the Texas A&M men’s swim and dive team found itself in an immediate 15-2 hole that only grew during the first half of its dual meet against TCU on Saturday.

The Aggies got wins from sophomore Baylor Nelson in the 1000-yard freestyle (9:04.41) and senior Thomas Shomper in the 100 backstroke (47.59), but they were still staring at an 81-50 deficit heading into the diving break after the Horned Frogs rattled off a string of early victories in the 200 free (Luke DiMiceli – 1:37.80), 100 breaststroke (Jadon Wuilliez – 53.31), 200 butterfly (Geremia Freri – 1:47.36), and 50 free (Raphael Paiva Da Lima – 20.78).

Texas A&M head coach Jay Holmes didn’t even need to say anything to his squad to spark a comeback — the Aggies knew what they had to do to turn things around and extend their undefeated streak this season to seven dual meets.

“At that first break we didn’t really have to talk to the guys — actually didn’t say anything to them,” Texas A&M head coach Jay Holmes said. “They all knew we were losing and something had to change quickly. While we did change the line-up in that first break, it was our guys doing what needed to be done that was good to see. We needed to start going 1-2 in events, which started happening and that was how we got back into it.

The comeback started on the 1-meter springboard, where Victor Povzner led a podium sweep with a winning score of 390.85 ahead of Aggie teammates Allen Bottego (381.60) and Rhett Hensley (342.15). Povzner pulled off a diving sweep with a 3-meter victory (427.10) later in the meet.

“Diving was huge for us today,” Holmes said. “They did their job sweeping their events and allowing us to get back in the meet. Going 1-2-3 in both events makes for a big boost to a team, especially when that team is currently behind like we were.”

Nelson showed off his versatility by taking the 200 IM title in 1:47.84 along with his 1000 free win. After placing 7th in the 200 IM (1:40.88) and 10th in the 400 IM (3:38.11) at last year’s NCAAs, he’s ranked 3rd and 4th in those events this season.

Shomper completed his backstroke sweep with a 200 back victory in 1:43.97. The Aggies also got 1st-place finishes out of Connor Foote in the 100 fly (46.90), Seth Reno in the 100 free (44.58), and Trey Dickey in the 500 free (4:28.51) to fuel their 175-125 comeback win over TCU.

“The good news about today is that we responded the correct way after we got down,” Holmes said. “Credit TCU for giving us a great meet. They pretty much backed us into a corner and forced our team to respond, but we are thankful it turned out right for us today.”

Horned Frogs freshman Kito Camossato also claimed an individual crown in the 200 breast (1:55.88), earning an NCAA ‘B’ cut along the way.

Women’s Recap

On Friday, Texas A&M freshman Miranda Grana racked up 1st-place finishes in the 100 back (53.22) and 100 fly (54.61) to lead the Aggie women past TCU, 176-116. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, Grana owns a season-best time of 51.67 in the 100 back that ranks 13th in the NCAA.

Texas A&M senior Chloe Stepanek emerged a double winner in the 100 free (50.32) and 200 free (1:48.21). Her season bests in the 100 free (48.03) and 200 free (1:43.98) rank 17th and 12th in the NCAA, respectively. Aggies sophomore Joslyn Oakley swept the diving events with wins on the 1-meter (337.15) and 3-meter (395.80).

Other individual event winners for Texas A&M (8-1) included senior Oliva Theall in the 200 IM (2:03.16) and freshman Katie Walker in the 200 fly (2:00.78). Theall added runner-up finishes in the 50 free (23.37) and 100 free (51.63) while Walker also placed 2nd in the 100 fly (56.08).

TCU freshman Nina Vadovicova swept the 100 breast (1:03.65) and 200 breast (2:17.49) for the Horned Frogs. Her season bests in the 100 breast (1:00.45) and 200 breast (2:11.30) rank 46th and 40th in the NCAA, respectively.

Junior sprinter Olivia Rhodes also picked up an individual victory for TCU in the 50 free (23.33).

The TCU women return to the pool at Iowa State on Saturday. Both the Horned Frog men and women then head to Austin for the Sterkel Classic from Feb. 2-3. The Aggies visit Baton Rouge for a dual meet against LSU on Saturday at 10 a.m.