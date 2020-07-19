Anton McKee Hacks Nearly 5 Seconds Off 200 Breast Within One Month

ÍSLANDSMEISTARAMÓTIÐ (ICELANDIC CHAMPIONSHIPS)

Friday, July 17th – Sunday, July 19th

Reykjavík

50m (LCM)

Timed Finals

The 2020 Icelandic Championships wrapped up from Reykjavik today, with national record holder Anton McKee back in the water.

The former Alabama swimmer completed his trifecta of breaststroke wins, clinching the 50m in a time of 28.76 and the 200m in a mark of 2:14.30. He had already won the 100m breast here, stopping the clock in 1:02.20.

We reported on McKee’s performances from Landsbankamót in Keflavík this past June as well. Below is a comparison of his improvements in just over a month’s time, with McKee

June:

50m breast – 29.06

100m breast – 1:03.08

200m breast – 2:19.08

July:

50m breast – 28.76

100m breast – 1:02.20

200m breast – 2:14.30

For perspective, 26-year-old McKee owns the men’s 50m breast Icelandic record with the 27.46 he produced for 20th place at last year’s FINA World Aquatic Championships. His lifetime best and national record in the 200m breast stands at his 2:10.21 from 2015. He owns a career-fastest 100m breast clocking of 1:00.32. That mark was established at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships where McKee where he placed 24th.

McKee has been announced as a member of the roster of the Toronto Titans for season 2 of the International Swimming League.

Additional Notes: