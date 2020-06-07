ISL’s Toronto Titans Leak Roster for Inaugural 2020 Season

The Toronto Titans of the International Swimming League (ISL) have signed World Record holder Anton Chupkov for the 2020 season.

Few details have leaked out about season 2 of the league so far, though, with ongoing coronavirus concerns, the league has announced plans to condense into a short 5-or-6 week camp, in a single location, where athletes will arrive with their coaches and remain for the entirety of the ‘season.’

According to Wikipedia edits made by the Toronto Titans’ Director of Marketing Jayne Bintley, the team has signed 30 swimmers so far for the 2020 season. Of those, 16 are women and 14 are men. Last season, teams were able to sign 16 women and 16 men to their rosters, with 14 active for each meet.

Bintley also lists Byran MacDonald, the head coach of the University of Toronto varsity squad, as the Titans’ head coach.

With no league details formally announced, this roster is considered ‘tentative,’ as several signed athletes have told SwimSwam that they have also not been given many details about the upcoming season, including a confirmed location for the camp. Those details could impact the decisions of some swimmers.

The Titans are in their first year as members of the International Swimming League.

In addition to a handful of Canadian swimmers, the team also has a significant Russian contingent. That group is led by Chupkov, who is the two-time defending World Champion in the 200 breaststroke and who last summer broke the World Record in that event by half-a-second.

Last season, Chupkov swam for the league champion Energy Standard team, where he finished 78th in league-wide scoring after missing one of his team’s four meets. His lowest output came at the season finale in Las Vegas, where even with double scoring in effect, he earned only 16 points. At that meet, he placed 8th in the 50 breaststroke, 7th in the 100 breaststroke, and 5th in his specialty the 200 breaststroke.

When he was at his best in the league debut in Indianapolis, however, he won the 200 breaststroke for Energy Standard.

Also included in the roster from Russia are the Russian team captain Anastasia Fesikova and her husband Sergey Fesikov, both of whom are former individual World Record holders, having set marks in 2009 in the now-banned polyurethane suits. Aleksandr Krasnykh and Anna Egorova also join the team from Russia.

There are also a few suprise names and league debutants on the roster. That includes Sweden’s Louise Hansson, who just finished her career as the fastest 100 yard butterflier in history at USC, and recent Auburn graduate Claire Fisch. Canadian Brent Hayden, who hit an Olympic qualifying time shortly into a return after nearly a decade away from the sport last season, will also join the roster.

Prior to the announcement of a shift in league plans due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Titans formally announced Blake Pieroni, Anton McKee, Kayla Sanchez, Michael Chadwick, and Kylie Masse as team members via their Instagram channel.

Breakdown of Swimmers by Roster

Canada – 12

Russia – 5

United States – 5

UK – 1

Czech Republic – 1

Luxembourg – 1

Sweden – 1

Iceland – 1

Ukraine – 1

Ireland – 1

Italy – 1

2020 Toronto Titans ISL Roster

*Tentative Roster