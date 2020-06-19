Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

McKee Takes 100 Breast With Ease As Iceland Returns To Racing

June 19th, 2020 News

LANDSBANKAMÓT 2020

Former Alabama swimmer Anton McKee was in action today in his home nation of Iceland, taking on the men’s 100m breaststroke on day 1 of the Landsbankamót in Keflavík. The meet represents the first domestic competition for senior/open Icelandic swimmers since the COVID-19 lockdown was put in place.

After only a few weeks back in the water, 26-year-old McKee took the 1breast with ease tonight, stopping the clock in a time of 1:03.08. That will serve as a baseline for the NCAA finalist, who owns the Icelandic national record in this event with a lifetime best of 1:00.32. That mark was established at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships where McKee where he placed 24th.

McKee also raced the 200m breast in Gwangju last year where he came within less than half a second off of his own national record. He placed 16th with a time of 2:10.68, while his NR in the event rests at the 2:10.21 he put up at the 2015 edition of the FINA World Aquatic Championships in Kazan.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, McKee raced at the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville where he threw down a 100m breast mark of 1:00.65 to grab the silver.

The meet continues through Sunday, June 21st.

