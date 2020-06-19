The Madison Aquatic Club Returns to the Water in Force!

courtesy A3 Performance

The Madison Aquatic Club (MAC-WI) in Madison, WI returned to the water on June 13th with over 150 swimmers. Following USA Swimming’s guidelines and Wisconsin’s recommendations, MAC is operating with two swimmers per lane (with one on each end). The team was filled to capacity just 12 minutes after they launched registration last Friday. “We were able to develop a schedule so that we could fit as many swimmers in the water as possible. It isn’t our typical schedule, but we are making it work. We are swimming for one hour and doing a creative and intensive dryland program on deck for 30-45 minutes.” Says MAC’s Owner and Program Director Shane Ryan.

MAC is training at the West Side Swim Club, which is one of the original outdoor swimming pools in the Madison Area. Starting July 1, MAC will also start practices at the Village of Cross Plains Plains Community Pool located in Cross Plains, WI. “We are very lucky and grateful for the support from the West Side Swim Club and the Village of Cross Plains. “Without West Side and Cross Plains offering us time I do not know what we would have done this summer,” said Ryan. All of the indoor pools that MAC rents are currently closed for the summer. “We are ready to get back to training! Since we will not have any meets in the near future, we are using this opportunity to focus on stroke development, improving technique, and having fun this summer.”

MAC was coming off of their fourth Wisconsin State Championship in two years and set to host the 2020 Central Zones Speedo Sectionals at the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie, WI. About one hour before the meet was set to start, they received the decision to cancel the meet. “It was a difficult decision, but it was the right one to make. We felt really bad for all the families and teams that traveled to the meet because it was canceled so abruptly.”

MAC is so thankful for the opportunity to be back in the water because so many teams are unable to find time and are suffering. “This has been a difficult few months for everyone. We have had great support from families throughout this period. Everyone in our program is grateful and excited to be back with their teammates. We hope that all teams will get the chance to be back in the water soon” said Ryan.

