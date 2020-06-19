Katie Ledecky Reads ‘The Little Engine That Could’ to Kids at Virtual Storytime

World record-holder and five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky joined a virtual storytelling event this week to read books to children. The regular event, called ‘Virtual Storytime,’ is hosted most days by Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando on his Facebook page.

Ledecky, a native of Montgomery County in Maryland, read ‘The Little Engine That Could’ to kids watching the Facebook storytime episode published on Wednesday, June 17. As of Wednesday, it was Virtual Storytime’s 57th episode to date. Jawando read ‘I Like Myself,’ a children’s book about self-confidence.

These virtual events are hosted in partnership with the Montgomery County Public Library.

“Parents of young children rely on libraries for early literacy programs,” states Jawando in a Virtual Storytime event description. “In an effort to help those parents who have been left without those critical programs during this crisis, I will be holding daily storytime sessions every weekday at 11:30AM.”

Maryland went into a full lockdown on March 30, when Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order as known COVID-19 cases in the state jumped past 1,400. In mid-May, Maryland began to re-open, and moved into phase two of reopening in early June as the new case rate has continued to decline steadily.