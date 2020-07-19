SwimSwam Podcast: Dartmouth Swim on ‘The Zoom Call That Said it All’

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Last week’s announcement by Dartmouth College that they would be cutting their men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs, along with their golf teams and men’s lightweight rowing team, isn’t the first time that the school has tried to drop its aquatics team.

In 2002, Dartmouth announced the elimination of its swimming & diving teams as well. That was a simpler and smaller time in college athletics, though, where the program’s budget was just $212,000. These days, fundraising thrice that amount in some cases can’t even get a conversation with an athletics director. We had ’04 Dartmouth swim alum Priscilla Zee give her take on how that affected her as an athlete and student, and what she thought might change moving forward.

However, when Dartmouth swimmers did get an audience with the school president via Zoom, the results were disappointing. Sophomore Connor Bishop and Senior Maggie Deppe-Walker recapped the call, saying after they felt ultimately discouraged to even try to revive their swim program.

However, that hasn’t stopped the team yet.

The website for saving Dartmouth Swim/Dive has launched and can be seen here.

Sign the petition to save Dartmouth Swim here

VIsit the Official Save Dartmouth Swim/Dive Instagram here