Freestyler Molly Pedersen Announces Verbal Commitment to Penn State

Fishers, Indiana’s Molly Pedersen has announced via social media her verbal commitment to Penn State University for the 2021-22 school year.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic careers at Penn State University! I’d like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends and most importantly my family who got me to this point. #WeAre”

Pedersen is a rising senior at Hamilton Southeastern High School where her father, 2005 National High School Coach of the Year Andy Pedersen, has been the swim coach since 1994. She is a six-time finalist at the Indiana High School State Championships, having placed top-8 in the 100/200 free in 2019 and 2020 and top-16 in the 100 free and 100 back during her freshman season. At the 2020 IHSA State Swimming and Diving Meet, she came in 7th in the 100 free (51.63, 50.83 in prelims) and 6th in the 200 free (1:50.88, 1:50.07 in prelims).

In club swimming, Pedersen represents Southeastern Swim Club. During her junior year of high school, she notched PBs in the SCY 100/200/500 free, 100/200 breast and 200 fly. She competed at 2019 Speedo Junior Nationals, leading off the SSC’s 400 medley relay in 1:07.66. She also time-trialed the 100/200 free. Earlier in the summer she had notched PBs in the LCM 100/200/400 free and 100 back at the 2019 Indiana Senior State Long Course Championships.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.88

100 free – 50.83

200 free – 1:50.07

100 back – 56.28

200 back – 2:02.94

Pedersen will suit up with fellow class of 2025 verbal commits Marly Lough, Maura Fluehr, and Shelby Kahn. The Nittany Lions finished 9th of 13 teams at the 2020 B1G Women’s Championships. It took 23.10/50.57/1:48.56 to score in the freestyle events and 54.31/1:58.80 to get a second swim in backstroke at the 2020 B1G Conference Meet.

