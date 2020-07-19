Claire Curzan Goes Under NAG Record with 47.2 100 FR, Hits PR 1:53.3 in 200 FL

TAC TITANS INTRASQUAD TIME TRIAL

July 17-19, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

25y (SCY) pool

Live Stream

Results on Meet Mobile: “TAC TITANS July Intrasquad Meet”

Claire Curzan, who has already gone faster than 15-16 NAG records in the 50 free (21.51) and 100 fly (50.03) this weekend, has done it again.

This time, the 16-year-old edged out the 15-16 NAG record in the 100 free, shaving four-tenths of a second off of her old best to go 47.23. Curzan, who took the race out in a 22.4 at the flip, utilized strong underwaters and posted a time better than Gretchen Walsh‘s official NAG mark of 47.49 from 2019.

There was an empty lane to her right (she raced in lane five), but male swimmers populated the other six lanes in the heat. Right now, it’s unknown if Curzan’s swims this weekend will count for NAG records.

Though Curzan has only recently turned 16, and still has the better half of a year until she enters the 17-18 age group, she would rank fifth among 17-18 historical top performers, just .06 behind Missy Franklin (47.17).

In the heat after, 17-year-old Michael Cotter broke 45 seconds for the first time ever, going 44.80.

Curzan wasn’t done yet, though, competing in the 200 fly after taking the 200 breast timed finals to recover and rest. Though she had to really hold tough on the final 50 (30.4), Curzan was out in 53.6 at the 100 and hit the final wall at 1:53.59, a lifetime best by seven-tenths.

Curzan is now the #3 performer in 15-16 history in this race, behind only Regan Smith (1:51.24) and Mary T. Meagher (1:52.99).

CLAIRE CURZAN‘S WEEKEND

50 free – 21.51 (-0.26)

(-0.26) 100 free – 47.23 (-0.44)

(-0.44) 100 fly – 50.03 (-0.32)

(-0.32) 200 fly – 1:53.59 (-0.77)

(-0.77) 100 back – 51.01 (-0.22)

16-year-old Lance Norris took a second off of his old best to win the 200 back with a time of 1:45.78. He’s gone lifetime bests in every race this meet: the 500 free (4:24.19), 200 IM (1:50.81), the 200 free (1:40.07) and now the 200 back. Norris then posted a 2:06.03 for yet another best in the 200 breast two events later.

Second in the 200 back was another 16-year-old, Braeden Haughey, just off of his best at 1:47.92.

16-year-old Charlotte Hook took over seven-tenths of a second off of her old 100 free PR of 50.71 to post a new best of 49.98. She’s had a strong meet this weekend, but her sprints have looked the best, she has hit bests in the 100 and 50 free (22.81). In the 200 fly, Hook posted a time of 1:54.66, just under a second away from her best of 1:53.70. Hook was only out in a 56.79, but she came home in a 29.6/28.1 (57.87) after going out 26.8/29.9.

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES