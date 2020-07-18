Iceland C’ships Day 1: Nielsen, Bromer, McKee Get It Done

Íslandsmeistaramótið (Icelandic Championships)

Friday, July 17th – Sunday, July 19th

Reykjavík

50m (LCM)

Timed Finals

Icelandic swimmers were back in the water, with several athletes following up their Landsbankamót in Keflavík from June with these national championships in Reykjavik this weekend.

Kicking off this 3-day affair, 26-year-old Anton McKee took the men’s 100m breaststroke with ease, scoring a winning effort of 1:02.20. Topping the field by over 4 seconds, McKee’s day 1 time here slashed nearly a second off of the 1:03.08 he posted at the aforementioned meet in the capital city.

The former Alabama swimmer owns the Icelandic national record in this event with a lifetime best of 1:00.32. That mark was established at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships where McKee where he placed 24th.

Also starting things off on the right foot here was 23-year-old Mie Nielsen of Denmark. The national record holder stopped the clock in a time of 28.76 to clear the women’s 50m backstroke with the only sub-29 second time of the field. Nielsen’s lifetime best and Danish standard of 27.63 was what she swam at the 2015 FINA World Championships.

Her compatriot Viktor Bromer got wet as well on day 1, clinching the 100m fly race in a mark of 53.78. He manhandled the field, getting to the wall about 5 seconds faster than the 2nd place swimmer.

Bromer was a no show for the 100m fly event at the 2019 FINA World Championships and finished 26th out the heats in the 200m fly in Gwangju.