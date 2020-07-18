Butterflier Amanda Neeb Commits to University at Buffalo

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amanda Neeb, an incoming high school senior from New Milford, Connecticut, has committed to swim for Division I University at Buffalo. Mulligan will graduate from high school in spring 2021 join the Bull’s class of 2025.

Neeb currently swims for the Regional YMCA of Western Connecticut. At the 2020 Connecticut Swimming Senior Championships, she placed 2nd in the 200 butterfly (2:04.71) and 5th in the 100 butterfly (56.39).

She also qualified and raced at the 2019 YMCA Long Course National Championships where she placed 8th in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:21.98.

“I am beyond thankful to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University at Buffalo. I am so excited to join such an amazing group of swimmers and coaches, who have been so welcoming and supportive throughout this process. GO BULLS! #hornsup 💙🤘”

At the MAC Championships with the Bulls, Neeb would have placed 13th in the 100 butterfly (55.82) and 16th in the 200 butterfly (2:04.71) with her current best times.

Her time in the 100 butterfly would have put her as the Bulls’ 5th fastest 100 butterflier.

Top SCY Times

100 freestyle – 53.31

200 freestyle – 1:54.56

100 butterfly – 55.82

200 butterfly – 2:04.71

200 IM – 2:09.90

400 IM – 4:43.39

At the MAC Championships, the Bulls placed 2nd as a team and 10 team members were given Academic All-MAC honors. Additionally, the team was named a Scholar America team with 7 swimmers given Scholar All-American honors.

