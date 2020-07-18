SwimSwam Podcast: Why Matt Biondi Almost Didn’t Go to the 1984 Olympic Trials

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic icon Matt Biondi, to dive into his story as a late-blooming athlete and advocate for financial improvement among swimmers. It is common knowledge that Biondi was a late-comer to swimming, but we didn’t realize that leading up to the 1984 Olympic Trials, Biondi almost didn’t go altogether, as he didn’t see himself making the team and wanted to go camping with a friend instead.

However, his coach Nort Thornton urged him to go to just to get the experience, and Biondi agreed. He placed 8th in the 200 free, but surprised himself and everyone else when he finished 4th in the 100 free, making the US Olympic team as a member of the 4×100 free relay.