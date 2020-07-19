Bobby Finke Swims His First Race Since Record-Setting Mile in February

SPA vs. TBAC Dual Meet

July 18, 2020

LCM (50m) pool

North Shore pool, St. Petersburg, Florida

Results on Meet Mobile: “SPA – TBAC Dual Meet July 18, 2020”

US National Team swimmer Bobby Finke, representing St. Petersburg Aquatics, competed in his first meet since February’s SEC Championship meet on Saturday. He posted three individual wins in the team’s long course dual meet against the Tampa Bay Aquatic Club.

St. Petersburg Aquatics won the meet, but the focus of the day was not scoring. Rather, for most of the swimmers in the pool, it was their first official racing opportunity in at least 4 months.

Among Finke’s swims on the day was a 15:12.43 in the 1500 free. His only other swim of that event this season was a 15:05.55 at the mid-season U.S. Open in the midst of his sophomore season at the University of Florida.

While the global ongoing coronavirus pandemic wound up cancelling the NCAA Championship meet, Finke still had one of the highlights of the entire season at SECs: his 14:12.08 in the 1650 yard free broke the NCAA Record by over 10 seconds, becoming the fastest swimmer in the history of that event.

That came in the season after a wrist injury kept him out of the World University Games.

His best time in the 1500 is a 14:48.70 done at the 2018 Pan Pac Championships; in the summer of 2019, he swam 14:51.15.

Finke’s other two swims on Saturday were a 2:00.49 in the 200 back and a 1:09.26 in the 100 breast.