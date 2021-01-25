Annabel Crush, Mariah Denigan Highlight NAC January Tri Meet

2021 NAC January Tri Meet

January 22-25, 2021

Centennial Sportsplex, Nashville, Tenn.

SCY (25y)

Results on Meet Mobile: “NAC January TriMeet”

In conjunction with the NAC Long Course Invite, the Nashville Aquatic Club hosted a few teams for a three-day short course meet at the Centennial Sportsplex, with the Lakeside Swim Team the most notable club in attendance.

The results are full of impressive age group swims for both boys and girls, led by two top college recruits who will join their respective NCAA programs in the fall: Annabel Crush and Mariah Denigan.

Crush, who will attend NC State, picked up a pair of wins in her signature backstroke events, including hitting a best time in the 200.

The 18-year-old produced a time of 1:55.42 to sneak under her previous best of 1:55.50, set back in December of 2018. With the majority of racing in 2020 cancelled, Crush’s fastest time since the beginning of last year prior to this swim was a 1:57.02 from December.

In the 100 back, where Crush owns a best of 52.31, she clocked in at a respectable 52.98 for the victory. The Lakeside swimmer has now been in the 52.9s on five different occasions, with the most recent being a 52.95 in February that ranks her 96th in the 17-18 age group.

Also having a noteworthy swim in the 100 back was Crush’s 16-year-old Lakeside teammate Madeline Meredith, who produced a 54.92 for second place. Meredith has now cracked 55 seconds on nine occasions, with her best standing at 54.39 from December of 2019.

Meredith also picked up the victory in the women’s 50 free, clocking 23.64 to fall less than four-tenths off her best (23.27), and she also topped the 100 fly in 55.73. In that event, Meredith hit a best of 54.92 in October.

For Denigan, who is committed to swim at Indiana, she flew to victories in the 500 free and 400 IM.

The 17-year-old, who also represents Lakeside, blasted a 4:44.58 in the 500, marking the second-fastest swim of her career. Denigan established her best time back in December of 2018 at 4:44.25, which currently ranks her 89th in the 15-16 age group. This swim also narrowly missed making the top 100 all-time in the 17-18 category, with 100th currently standing at 4:44.34.

In the 400 IM, Denigan posted her second-fastest swim since 2018 in 4:14.48, having been 4:14.45 last month. Her best time currently stands at 4:12.09 from November 2018.

On the men’s side, two of the top performances came in the 100 back, as 15-year-olds Spencer Nicholas (49.42) and Johnny Crush (50.33) both established personal best times. For Nicholas, who swims for NAC, this marks his first time sub-50, while Crush, who is Annabel’s brother, chopped exactly half a second off his PB.

24-year-old Philip Adejumo, representing Bulldog Swimming, put up a quick 46.53 to win the 100 fly, less than two-tenths off his best of 46.36, and 19-year-old Conner Kang of Lakeside dropped a big best time to win the 200 fly in 1:46.29.

OTHER TOP SWIMS