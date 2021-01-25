Mallory Comerford Goes 25.4/55.4/2:00.5 in 50/100/200 Free (LCM) in Nashville

NAC LONG COURSE INVITE
- January 22-23, 2021
- Nashville, TN
- Long course meters (LCM)
- Results on Meet Mobile – ‘NAC January LC Invite’
Several U.S.-based pro swimmers and age group stars converged in Nashville this past weekend for some long course racing between Pro Swim Series stops.
Olympians Kelsi Dahlia, Molly Hannis, World champion Mallory Comerford and Olympic hopefuls Gretchen Walsh and Erika Brown were among the top swimmers racing in Nashville.
Comerford (Cardinal Aquatics) won two events, going 25.45 in the 50 free and 2:00.53 in the 200, while adding a runner-up finish in the 100 free (55.41). She looked a lot sharper this weekend than she did at the 2021 Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio a couple of weeks ago, where she was only 26.07 in the 50, 56.02 in the 100 and 2:02.29 in the 200.
In the 100, Brown (Tennessee Aquatics) dominated the field, rocking a 54.45 to beat Comerford by almost a second and finish just 1.03 seconds off of her lifetime best. Brown was also 25.51 in the 50 free, tying for second with Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club).
Walsh was also second in the 100 fly at 59.36, out faster than Cardinal Aquatics’ Dahlia (27.5 to 27.9), but Dahlia came back harder on the second 50 to edge her out with a 59.17.
One of the biggest swims on the men’s side came in the 100 fly, where Auburn postgrads Luis Martinez and Santiago Grassi battled to the wall. Martinez took the win with a 52.57, ahead of Grassi’s 53.30. Grassi also won the 50 free (23.41) and 100 free (51.16).
OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS
- Hannis tangled with University of Tennessee freshman and Irish record-holder Mona McSharry in the 200 breast, as McSharry had the upper hand, 2:29.21 to 2:29.45.
- 16-year-old Will Scholtz of Lakeside Swim Team came just .02 off of his lifetime best to win the 200 breast in 2:18.87. In the 100 breast, Arie Voloschin (Dynamo Swim Club) beat Scholtz to the wall, 1:03.46 to 1:03.56, as both hit lifetime bests.
- Tennessee Aquatics’ Ali Deloof won the 100 back in 1:01.54, edging out Lakeside’s Annabel Crush (1:01.90) and Dynamo’s Rye Ulett (1:02.54). Ulett also won the 200 back, going 2:13.99.
- Crush won the 200 IM in 2:17.73 ahead of Cheyenne Mountain Aquatics’ Caroline Bricker (2:17.86) as both went lifetime bests.
- Cardinal Aquatics’ Grigory Tarasevich won the 100 back by over two seconds, clocking a 55.10, while he won the 200 back by almost five seconds (2:01.00).
- Finishing second to Comerford in the 200 free in 2:03.13, Lakeside 17-year-old Mariah Denigan went a lifetime best by a full second.
- Matthew Chai of Fullerton Area Swim Team won the 400 free (3:59.97), 800 free (8:09.89) and 1500 free (15:39.65). He went bests in the 400 and 1500 and snagged an Olympic Trials cut in the latter.
Great report…Thanks
Dayum. 54.4 👀