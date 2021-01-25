Mallory Comerford Goes 25.4/55.4/2:00.5 in 50/100/200 Free (LCM) in Nashville

NAC LONG COURSE INVITE

January 22-23, 2021

Nashville, TN

Long course meters (LCM)

Results on Meet Mobile – ‘NAC January LC Invite’

Several U.S.-based pro swimmers and age group stars converged in Nashville this past weekend for some long course racing between Pro Swim Series stops.

Olympians Kelsi Dahlia, Molly Hannis, World champion Mallory Comerford and Olympic hopefuls Gretchen Walsh and Erika Brown were among the top swimmers racing in Nashville.

Comerford (Cardinal Aquatics) won two events, going 25.45 in the 50 free and 2:00.53 in the 200, while adding a runner-up finish in the 100 free (55.41). She looked a lot sharper this weekend than she did at the 2021 Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio a couple of weeks ago, where she was only 26.07 in the 50, 56.02 in the 100 and 2:02.29 in the 200.

In the 100, Brown (Tennessee Aquatics) dominated the field, rocking a 54.45 to beat Comerford by almost a second and finish just 1.03 seconds off of her lifetime best. Brown was also 25.51 in the 50 free, tying for second with Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club).

Walsh was also second in the 100 fly at 59.36, out faster than Cardinal Aquatics’ Dahlia (27.5 to 27.9), but Dahlia came back harder on the second 50 to edge her out with a 59.17.

One of the biggest swims on the men’s side came in the 100 fly, where Auburn postgrads Luis Martinez and Santiago Grassi battled to the wall. Martinez took the win with a 52.57, ahead of Grassi’s 53.30. Grassi also won the 50 free (23.41) and 100 free (51.16).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS