New President, New Interpretation On Transgender Athlete Access

An executive order by new U.S. President Joe Biden broadens the interpretation of a recent Supreme Court ruling to include protections for transgender athletes.
On his first day in office, Biden issued a wave of executive orders, many departing from the policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. One such order focused on Bostock v. Clayton County, a 2020 Supreme Court decision. In Bostock, the Supreme Court held that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prevented employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
According to The Washington Post, President Trump’s administration had held a narrow interpretation of that ruling, applying it only to employment. Biden’s executive order, by contrast, takes a broad interpretation, tying the Bostock ruling to Title IX, the federal statute outlawing discrimination in education.
Biden’s order specifically mentions children and youth sports:
“Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love,” the order reads. “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.”
That’s the only mention of youth sports in the order. It’s not clear yet how the order will specifically affect schools and school sports, which are already governed by national- or state-level policies for transgender athletes.
What’s Already In Place for Transgender Athlete Eligibility?
While LGBTQ advocates have praised the order for protecting transgender athletes and critics have blasted the order for creating what they see as an uneven playing field in girls sports, Biden’s executive order doesn’t appear to affect current national-level policies for transgender athletes at the college or professional levels. The NCAA has had policies in place to govern transgender athlete eligibility for at least a decade. The IOC follows a similar policy, based mostly on testosterone levels, and USA Swimming follows the same policy. Here’s a brief overview of the two policies, which have been in place since well before Biden’s order:
- NCAA: a trans female athlete must complete one full year of testosterone suppression treatment before being eligible to compete on a women’s team in the NCAA. A trans male athlete with the proper medical exemption can compete on a men’s team in the NCAA while receiving testosterone treatment, but also loses their eligibility to compete on a women’s team.
- IOC/USA Swimming: a trans female athlete must declare their gender identity as female and cannot change that for a period of four years. They must then show that their testosterone levels are below a certain threshold for at least one full year before being eligible to compete in women’s events. Testosterone levels must remain below that threshold for the athlete to remain eligible.
The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) doesn’t appear to have one unified policy governing transgender athlete participation, but as of 2017, all but five states had some sort of policy in place.
What Does Biden’s Order Change?
Newsweek reports that Biden’s executive order may mostly affect state laws about transgender athlete participation at the high school level. State laws vary widely in allowing or disallowing transgender athletes to compete, and new laws on transgender athlete participation are still working through the legislative process in many states.
The broader interpretation set by Biden’s executive order “may lead to new legal challenges of laws and policies concerning transgender athletes,” Newsweek reports.
Biden’s executive order also requires heads of federal agencies to review their current policies, revising or suspending policies that are inconsistent with the administration’s broader interpretation of the court ruling.
I’ve been to gay rights rallies, I believe insurance should cover gender conversion, I recognize the fact that biological gender is not as simple as some people would have you believe. But I do not think you can allow transgendered athletes to compete against women without considering the possibility that they have unfair advantages.
biological gender is as simple as it sounds. You are or you are not. There is no grey area . How you feel or identify is not biology. Insurance coverage for conversions say it all . Please lets keep our sport out of the “if it feels good do it arena” allow our athletes to compete .
Facts
oh no, we have a new, even worse Steve.
I wouldn’t go that far 😉
But do they still have unfair advantages if their testosterone is suppressed? Additionally, Michael Phelps has unfair advantages because he was born into a body with large hands and he is tall, just as female transgender athletes have the “advantage” of being born into a man’s body. Who are we to decide that Michael Phelps’ advantage is okay because he is cis, but trans athletes are not allowed to compete in a way that supports their gender identity? As I have already stated, these athletes don’t even have an advantage once their testosterone is below a certain level, so it is clear to me that discriminating against MTF trans athletes is both unfair and unproductive.
This is not discrimination, this is common sense
Your argument is entirely wrong, and I’ll tell you why. Genetically yes, Michael Phelps was more inclined to have success if he worked hard enough to take advantage of his physical traits. He doesn’t have an insane amount of extra testosterone, he just developed early and worked hard. Transgender women have suppressors, but that can’t change foundational biology. Studies (I can link some if needed) on transgender women have shown that male hormone levels are still relatively high, and muscle development is starkly different. Even just physically you can tell the difference. It’s unfair to pit XY against XX.
A man born into a male body is fair. A largely biological male competing in women’s sports isn’t.
and if Michael Phelps was 6’11” he could have been a basketball player .You dont see him complaining he couldnt compete in gymnastics because he was too tall with big hands. You tend gravitate to the sport that fits you, how is that an unfair advantage.
This is just next level stupid. This will be the new America. I feel bad for all the girls whose dreams will be crushed.
Dreadful. Biden is radical, destroying women’s sports.
But doesnt that make you feel good? Appease a handful for the detriment of thousands?
Come on now, no need to be so selfish. Be more accepting of all those 10 trans athletes in the NCAA swimming world while spitting in the face of half the NCAA athlete population.