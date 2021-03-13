Anna Shaw Snaps Two Missy Franklin Records at Colorado 4A Champs

COLORADO HS 4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 12, 2021

Thornton, CO

Short course yards (SCY)

Timed finals

After reclassifying from 5A, the girls of Heritage dominated the Colorado 4A State Championships, winning by nearly 200 points over second-place Mullen. Incoming Stanford freshman Anna Shaw was their star, winning two events and breaking Colorado HS state records held previously by Olympic champion Missy Franklin.

TEAM SCORES

Heritage – 495.5 Mullen – 322 Niwot – 307 Rampart – 281.5 Pine Creek – 229

Shaw first won the 50 free, nearing the 22-second barrier with a 22.22. That chops a good four-tenths off of her old best, while it cleared the 4A record of 23.22 and Franklin’s overall state record of 22.41.

Shaw won the 50 free back in 2018, as a freshman, at the 4A meet. Heritage was reclassified to 5A after that, and she finished third in 2019 before winning the 5A title in 2020.

In the 100 free, Shaw returned, blasting a 48.24 to take over six-tenths off of her old best, becoming the first girl under 50 seconds in the event in 4A history while taking out Franklin’s overall record of 48.45.

Shaw led off Heritage’s winning 200 medley relay in 25.10, as they turned in a 1:42.86 to rattle the 4A record of 1:42.49. In the 400 free relay, to close the meet, Shaw anchored Heritage with a big 47.47 split to stage a come-from-behind win (3:27.50). She split 22.26 to the feet on her first 50.

The other individual winner for Heritage was sophomore Aislyn Barnett, who clocked a lifetime best 1:02.44 to edge out Mullen teammates Claire Chahbandour (1:02.64), a TCU commit, and Charlotte Burnham (1:02.91). For the freshman Burnham, that was her first time under 1:04.

For third-place Niwot, junior and Notre Dame commit Mary Codevilla defended her 200/500 free crowns from 2020, going 1:47.63 in the 200 and 4:51.98 in the 500, hitting a 4A record in the latter. Codevilla also anchored Niwot’s runner-up 200 free relay in 22.47 and their 400 free relay in 50.08.

The other double-winner on the day was Cheyenne Mountain’s Caroline Bricker, a sophomore. Bricker won the 200 IM and 100 breast in 2020, and she defended her 200 IM title with a 4A record of 2:00.87. Instead of the breast, she went for the fly, going 54.51 to take the win in the 100 fly. Cheyenne Mountain won the 4A title last year, but were out of the top five this year.

Mullen, who finished second in the team rankings, won the 200 free relay in a new 4A record of 1:34.84, getting a 22.85 anchor from junior and Texas commit Chase Davison. Davison also went 54.74 to take the 100 back title while touching second in the 200 free (1:49.38). Last year, Davison was runner-up in the 200 free and 100 breast.