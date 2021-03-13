Daily Swim Coach Workout #372

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 18 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday/Tuesday PM [2/1-2/21]

C3/W1

TT expectations: Process/Fun/Positive/Fearless!

High School/Club Mgmt expectation: Leadership, priorities, Safety!

3×100 best 75fr/25 bk @1:30

paddles 3×50 knuckle pad ch HVO @:55

2×100 best fr @1:25

4×50 scull o=pr A e=pr B @3bottomshoot/3bobs

1×100 fr @1:20

5×50 pads drop breath fr @:55

wall kicks/ bottom shooter battles/finishes 200

30 streamline Bobs: rhythm! balance! Streamline!

2x

8×75 fr dpc flow/pr a or b build/fr [email protected]:00/1:05/1:10

4×50 build to PP! o=a e=b @1:00

50 rebuild

sox 8×25 ch o=b to pp e=PP @:40(r1feet/r2hands)

sox off 4×50 PP ch @1:00

50 rebuild

75 race blocks heats

3×25 rebuild

12×50 @:45 cruz flow form!

fine tuning tech review/ turns

Coach Brandon: short axis

Coach Joe : long axis

Fearbusters