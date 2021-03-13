Daily Swim Coach Workout #372

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 18 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Monday/Tuesday PM [2/1-2/21]
C3/W1
TT expectations: Process/Fun/Positive/Fearless!
High School/Club Mgmt expectation: Leadership, priorities, Safety!
3×100 best 75fr/25 bk @1:30
paddles 3×50 knuckle pad ch HVO @:55
2×100 best fr @1:25
4×50 scull o=pr A e=pr B @3bottomshoot/3bobs
1×100 fr @1:20
5×50 pads drop breath fr @:55
wall kicks/ bottom shooter battles/finishes 200
30 streamline Bobs: rhythm! balance! Streamline!
2x
8×75 fr dpc flow/pr a or b build/fr [email protected]:00/1:05/1:10
4×50 build to PP! o=a e=b @1:00
50 rebuild
sox 8×25 ch o=b to pp e=PP @:40(r1feet/r2hands)
sox off 4×50 PP ch @1:00
50 rebuild
75 race blocks heats
3×25 rebuild
12×50 @:45 cruz flow form!
fine tuning tech review/ turns
Coach Brandon: short axis
Coach Joe : long axis
Fearbusters
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
