Angharad Evans Posts 1:06.02 100 Breast On Night Two Of 2025 BUCS LC Championships

2025 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2025 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships entered day two last night with plenty of star power competing at the Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre. Athletes representing Loughborough, Stirling, Edinburgh and beyond are diving in over the course of the 3-day affair, vying for team points.

As a refresher, in each event, only the fastest individual from each institution will score points. Individual events will be scored by 1st place being awarded 20 points, 2nd place 19 points, continuing with a decreasing points scale for subsequently ranked placings in the order of 18, 17, 16, 15, 14, 13, 12, etc. down to 1 point.

While not a selection meet, this competition serves as an important benchmark ahead of the all-important British Swimming Championships on the calendar for April 15th-20th. That meet represents the sole qualification opportunity for swimmers not already qualified for this year’s World Championships.

Morning Heats

Several of the high-profile athletes are racing as ‘guests’ which means they can compete in the heats of each event but not in the finals, thus not contributing to the overall point score.

Olympian Jacob Whittle fell into this category, racing in the morning heats of the men’s 100m free.

22-year-old Whittle stopped the clock at 49.74 to earn the sole time of the field under the 50-second barrier.

On the women’s side, Freya Anderson was the quickest 100m freestyler, posting 54.96 to get her 2025 year of racing underway.

Additional ‘guests’ included Jacob Peters nabbing a time of 24.24 in the men’s 50m fly while Luke Greenbank turned in a time of 1:59.71 in the men’s 200m back.

Two-time Olympian Abbie Wood logged a time of 4:38.24 in the women’s 400m IM, a mark within striking distance of her best-ever effort of 4:37.25 from the 2017 British Swimming Championships. She now ranks #1 in the world this season.

Night Finals

Stirling’s Keanna MacInnes got on the board in the women’s 50m fly, courtesy of her gold medal-worthy outing of 26.85.

That got the edge over Edinburgh’s Ciara Shlosshan who was next to the wall in 26.93 followed by Stirling teammate Lucy Grieve who earned bronze in 26.98.

22-year-old Angharad Evans put on a show in the women’s 100m breast, stopping the clock at a mighty 1:06.02 to beat the field by well over 2 seconds.

Evans opened in 31.21 and brought it home in 34.81 to register the 6th-fastest performance of the Stirling star’s career.

Evans owns the British national record in this event from the 1:05.54 she busted out at the AP Race International last year.

Her outing last night now checks Evans in as #1 in the world this season and the sole athlete under the 1:07 barrier.

The men’s 100m breast saw Loughborough’s Greg Butler get the job done, posting a time of 1:00.66. That garnered him the gold over Archie Goodburn who clocked 1:00.66 to gather points for his Edinburgh team.

Butler and Goodburn have both been as fast as 1:00.03 in their careers so they were just over half a second off their pinnacle performances.

After nearly hitting his own British national record in the 100m back on night one, Oliver Morgan came back for more by way of taking the 200m back.

The 22-year-old Birmingham swimmer notched a time of 1:57.38 to grab the gold, turning in the sole time of the field under the 2:00 threshold.

Morgan’s lifetime best remains at the 1:56.27 produced at last year’s Olympic Trials to rank 6th among the all-time fastest British performers in history.

Holly McGill led a 1-2 Stirling punch in the women’s 200m back, posting a gold medal-worthy outing of 2:09.78.

That got the 20-year-old to the wall just a hair ahead of teammate Katie Shanahan who settled for silver in 2:09.78 while Loughborough’s Honey Osrin rounded out the podium in 2:10.20.

For McGill, she was within reach of her best-ever time of 2:09.10 from last year’s Olympic Trials.

She and Shanahan now respectively take over slots #2 and #4 in the worldwide season rankings.

Finally, Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen, night one’s 1500m freestyle victor, doubled up with a decisive victory in the 800m free.

24-year-old Wiffen of Loughborough hit a time of 7:52.52 to beat the field by 9 seconds, with teammate Tyler Melbourne-Smith next to the wall in 8:01.69.

Last year Wiffen blasted a time of 7:43.03 to take the BUCS LC Championships title.

