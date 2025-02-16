Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2025 B1G & Big 12 Conference Championship Previews | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

Today on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we preview the women’s and men’s Big Ten (B1G) and Big 12 Conference Championship meets.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:34 Women’s B1G Championships Preview
  • 14:39 Men’s B1G Championships Preview
  • 25:30 Big 12 Championships Preview

SINK or SWIM

  • 37:30 Will the Indiana Women repeat as the B1G Team Champions?
  • 38:15 Will the Indiana Men SWEEP the relays at the B1G Championships?
  • 41:00 Over/Under – 5.5 Meet Records will get broken at the Big 12 Championships

