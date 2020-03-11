Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alternate Meet In the Works For Teams Planning To Attend Y Nats

It was announced on Tuesday that the 2020 YMCA Short Course Nationals would be cancelled for the first time since 1947 due to the spread of COVID-19 (the coronavirus), but currently, there are talks about a potential replacement that would mirror the dates, location and format of the meet.

Jon Jolley, the Director of Competitive Swimming for the Hickory Foundation YMCA Seahorse Swim Team, offered the following statement to SwimSwam on the matter:

“Serious discussions are occurring right now to offer an alternate meet to teams that were planning on attending YMCA Nationals. The meet would closely follow the same format and dates as the 2020 YMCA Short Course Nationals, and the location would be the Greensboro Aquatic Center. We hope to have details finalized and announced as quickly as possible.”

In addition to dates and location, the qualifying times are also expected to remain the same.

The YMCA Short Course Nationals were originally scheduled to run March 30-April 3 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The cancellation of the competition came after YMCA of the USA staff was informed in an email that it must cancel all Y-hosted in-person events through April 30.

None of the NCAA Championship meets have been impacted as of yet, but it’s worth noting that Greensboro will be the host of Division III.

We’ve already seen several age group meets be impacted by the virus, including the Southern California Junior Olympics which were initially cancelled but now will just change locations. Federal Way Sectionals has been cancelled altogether, and the CSCAA National Invitational Championship has decided to go on, but without spectators.

NCSwimFan

Assuming things get better and not worse (which is highly unlikely), this is great.

21 minutes ago

